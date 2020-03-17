About ​Dr. Wendy

​Dr. Wendy Hill, PhD​ specializes in core belief transformation psychotherapy and hypnotherapy. She is based in Encinitas, California and has been in practice for over 4​5 years. Dr. Wendy has an M.A. and a PhD in Psychology and Human Behavior. She will help you identify and transform your subconscious self-defeating core beliefs that cause life’s most common challenges and conflicts into core beliefs that support healthy adult experience. She focuses on treating depression, anxiety, addiction, relationship problems, self-esteem issues, and life challenges. She is competent in core belief transformation, inner child healing, regression, and win-win communication.